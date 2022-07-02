Grace for the Day: The related stranger

I have a great uncle I have never met, but he is not a stranger to me. Since we are connected by lineage, he can never truly be a stranger. We are family who have never been formally introduced. On the day we meet I will feel an immediate connection to him because he is my father’s family, and thus mine. At our first meeting we would establish just how I am related to him. We would not then become friends, because we automatically have a deeper connection due to our common lineage.
Every human being on the planet is related to very other person in the world. We are all family. If we had the documentation, we could each trace our lineage back to Adam and Eve, or we could trace it back to Noah’s family, through whom humanity received a restart. The lineage of each person in China, Japan, Egypt, Arabia, Brazil, or Scandinavia traces back to the same ancestors as you and me. We really are all kin. You may not feel a familial connection with a citizen of Japan, but you have one.
In different areas, for varied reasons, we developed different language, dress, culture, and more, but we are all siblings, we just do not go far enough back in our heritage to find the connection. There truly are not seven degrees of separation because of that familial relationship.
Israelites had an advantage. Because the Israelites kept copious records of their lineage, to document the fulfillment of promises made to Abraham of bring a savior through that lineage, they knew their connections. Two Israelites who had never met could sit down over a cup of coffee and trace their lineage back to the precise origin of their familial connection. If they were from different tribes, they might have to go back to the 12 children of Israel to find the connection, but they could do so.
Our ancestors did not keep such records. They weren’t concerned with the connection of whom went before them to those who would come after them. Had the world kept such records, I could sit down with an inhabitant of the globe and trace our lineages back to where they converge. We might have to go back to Shem, Ham, and Japheth, forebears of the entire world, to find the ultimate connection, but we could do so.
We would then feel the connection that I would feel with my yet unmet great uncle. We would establish not a friendship but a family connection. All families contain estranged members, and I will find estranged ones in my linage, but they are not my enemies. Estranged family members are a source of constant concern, but they never cease to be family, so I have no enemies in the world, I have family members and estranged family members. This awareness changes everything in a world in which nations are trying to find ways to get along with “opponents,” who are merely estranged family. Rather than looking to find a bridge for peace, we would seek a bridge that reconnects estranged family members, who would then assume peace. Jesus has accomplished what it is impossible for humans to do: broken down the walls that separate us from one another.
"For he himself is our peace, who has made the two one (Jews and Gentiles) and has destroyed the barrier, the dividing wall of hostility, by abolishing in his flesh the law with its commandments and regulations. His purpose was to create in himself one new man out of the two, thus making peace" (Eph 2:14-15). God connected all humanity by having us descend from Adam and Eve, thus making us one global family. Jesus re-established that relationship by removing the hostility that resulted from us losing connection with one another.
Stephen Parker has more than 25 years of experience as a minister and as a Marriage and Family Therapist. Reach Parker at fam4evr@sbcglobal.net.
