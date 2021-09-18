Grace for the Day: The time Jesus became unclean and separated from God

The shock must have careened through the crowd like a contagion. Jesus had broken the ceremonial law of cleanness by touching a leper, which Jews were not allowed to do. As a result, he could not go to the Temple or be involved in Jewish worship rites until he went through an involved process of purification.
There was no one more ostracized than lepers, because their disease was so transmissible, incurable, and fatal. They had to live in special camps and were only allowed in town when someone ran before them ringing a bell and shouting “unclean,” so the crowd could part and social distance from the leper.
Since this man had contracted leprosy, he had not been touched by a non-leprous person. Jesus could have healed him with mere words. He had declared people healed before, even over distance, proving that he didn’t even have to be in their presence to heal them. The man fell at his feet and said, “If you want to, you can heal me.”
Scripture reveals that Jesus, looking at him, was filled with compassion. He then said, “I want to,” and touched him. In his compassion Jesus knew that the man needed so much more than cleansing from a terrible disease. He needed compassion. You have witnessed how ostracized people get treated. This man had been treated as sub-human for years, maybe his whole life. Jesus not only healed him, but demonstrated his compassion by laying his hand on him.
Jesus made himself vulnerable to contracting leprosy in order to place the two of them on the same plain. At that touch, they were equals. Ironically, this man was now able to enter any town he wanted because he had been healed, but Jesus could no longer enter towns because of the news of this miracle (Mark 1:45). Healing is available to everyone, but the leper had to seek it to receive it.
Jews could not become any more unclean than by touching a leper, but this was not the most unclean Jesus would ever be. The healing of the leper was just a warm-up for Jesus purposefully making himself unclean and separated from the Father. At the cross, Jesus became unclean for a world of sinful, spiritual lepers. He took all of the sins of the world onto himself in order to bear the guilt for them, so that every one of us could be clean. Just before he died Jesus cried out from the cross, “My God, my God, why have you forsaken me.”
God had turned away from Jesus because he became our sin. He bore our leprosy that we might be healed. God turned away from Jesus so that we might have access to God. The leper went free and clean and Jesus had to go through the process of re-purification before he could return to the Temple. He took on the leper’s ostracism and it cost him his own cleanliness and access to God. He got personal with the leper when he touched him and he got personal with you and me when he took your sins and mine on his back, which became covered with his blood as a result of the scourging before he was crucified.
The cleansing of the leper was just a prototype, a model of what was to come at the cross. Jesus was the sinless sacrifice for our sins. Fixing our eyes on Jesus, the author and perfecter of faith, who for the joy set before Him endured the cross, despising the shame, and has sat down at the right hand of the throne of God (Heb 12:2). When he died for our sins, for as many of us who have been washed in the blood, our sins died as well and Jesus was then able to be reconciled with the father, since all of our sins were killed at the cross. Better than being clean to enter the Temple, Jesus made cleansing available to all of us so that we can march boldly into God’s very throne room, and stand at his right hand.
Stephen Parker has more than 25 years of experience as a minister and as a Marriage and Family Therapist.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.