Grace for the Day: The wisest man in the world

There was once a man who was wiser than any other man on earth. It was not a matter of intelligence or IQ; this was pure wisdom. Wisdom is the proper application of knowledge. He was a king who was concerned about being the best king and doing what is best for his people that he was once offered a wish of anything that he desired and he chose wisdom, so that he would be a good king.
God was so pleased with Solomon’s choice that he not only gave him wisdom, but he blessed him in a plethora of ways. Since there is no limit to how God answers prayers, and since Solomon requested wisdom, one can assume that he received a portion of wisdom to which no one else had access, before or since (he even stated such). That must assuredly be true since he requested wisdom to properly rule over God’s chosen and elect Israelites.
Solomon set out on a quest to find the meanings of life. He told himself that he would not deny himself anything that might bring him wisdom or pleasure.
At the height of his reign Solomon was paid a yearly wage of approximately $700M in gold (by today’s tabulations) by Israel. He had many businesses so he very easily could have made one billion dollars per year. Solomon had one thousand wives and concubines. If one of them shared his bed each night, it would have taken him almost three years to make it back around to the first one. Solomon had the resources to fulfill his quest to experience everything in life.
Solomon truly lived like a rock star. All over the world people learned of his wisdom and wealth. He was visited by the Queen of Sheba (Arabia) who had heard of his magnificence. She brought an entourage resplendent with spices, gold, and precious gifts. She came to assess his wisdom and to discover for herself if his legend was myth. He answered all her questions to her amazement, and she left, stating about Solomon and his kingdom: “The half has not been told.”
Solomon wrote two books that are certainly worth devouring, because by inspiration he shard his wisdom and experience with us, for free I might add. Two books in particular, Proverbs and Ecclesiastes, should be required reading of every junior high student. The two books are primers about how to live a successful life, and how to avoid the common pitfalls that ruin so many.
In the book of Ecclesiastes he shares, as a diary, what he discovered in his search for truth, wisdom, and pleasure. As he recounts trying wealth and pleasure, wine, and folly, he offers his evaluation of each one. One by one he evaluated everything that men dream of accomplishing in their lives. That evaluation was: “it is vanity, a chasing after the wind.”
At the very end of the book, an incredibly wise but quite cynical Solomon summed up the purpose and pursuit of life. Please note that the cost of that ultimate wisdom was his cynicism. Cynicism is the lack of trust in anything and anyone. Every time we chase a dream, and it fails, we become less optimistic and more defeated. Can you imagine how much cynicism would be fraught by trying everything under the sun and finding it was all in vain? Wouldn’t it be great to be able to bypass all the heartache of discovering that one’s pursuits are vain before embarking on them? That is why Solomon authored the book! To save the reader from heartache, defeat, depression, and cynicism.
His last words in the book are these: Now all has been heard; here is the conclusion of the matter: Fear God and keep his commandments, for this is the whole [duty] of man. For God will bring every deed into judgment, including every hidden thing, whether it is good or evil.
There you have it. Solomon has done all the homework and heavy lifting. Will you be the wisest person on earth, surpassing even Solomon’s wisdom by living the conclusion without having to pay the price of losing the joy of living it?
Stephen Parker has more than 25 years of experience as a minister and as a Marriage and Family Therapist. Reach Parker at fam4evr@sbcglobal.net.
