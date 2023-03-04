Grace for the Day: Thief on cross was not a thief

One of the greatest demonstrations of faith in Jesus came from the most ironic source: one of the “thieves” who was crucified with Jesus. In studying the crucifixion of Christ, theologians debate the thief’s role mainly from the perspective of how he was saved, or whether Jesus’ promise to join him in paradise that very day actually implied salvation. Let’s dig deeper into whom this criminal really was.
One of the criminals who hung there hurled insults at him: "Aren't you the Christ? Save yourself and us!" 40 But the other criminal rebuked him. "Don't you fear God," he said, "since you are under the same sentence? 41 We are punished justly, for we are getting what our deeds deserve. But this man has done nothing wrong." 42 Then he said, "Jesus, remember me when you come into your kingdom." 43 Jesus answered him, "I tell you the truth, today you will be with me in paradise" (Luke 23:39-43).
The criminals crucified with Jesus have been called “thieves” in the tradition of the King James Translation, but most translations after 1611 identified them as “robbers.” There are two terms in the original, one for thief and one for a more violent criminal, robber. A thief takes your stuff, usually with stealth. A robber takes your property from you directly. This sometimes results in violence because of the personal altercation. It is this latter meaning that was utilized in the other descriptions of these men. There is a third word translated in the passage above as “criminal.” In later translations it is rendered rebel (revolutionary).
The Romans did not crucify thieves. They crucified folks who were a political threat to the sovereignty of Rome. The main purpose for crucifixion was to deter others. Most probably these criminals were a part of the “resistance” against the Roman occupation (the Evil Empire). The statement of the criminal that they were all under the same sentence gives credence to the translation that there were not common thieves (Jesus was not accused of theft).
This “thief” was a man of a certain measure of character. When the other criminal hurled insults at Jesus, he rebuked that criminal and testified to the innocence of Jesus. Where did he get his information? Even greater than that is his confession that they deserved what they were receiving (the death penalty) for the crimes they committed did but that Jesus did not.
It is incredible that as they were hanging on their crosses, pierced and dying, that they even discussed the relative morality of their lives. How many tortured criminals would believe that they are guilty and deserving of their punishment (death!), and of that paltry number, how many would confess it? Maybe he had an attack of conscience there at the end, but there was quite possibly something of much greater importance on his mind.
He then made a request of Jesus, that when he came into his kingdom that he would be mindful of him. What kingdom? Jesus was dying. In the minds of his followers and even his apostles, who had scattered to the wind, it was all over. There would be no kingdom because Pilate had killed the “King of the Jews” (according to the sign that Pilate had made and hung on the cross). This criminal asked Jesus to remember him when he came into his kingdom. His understanding was phenomenal.
This criminal believed that Jesus was the Christ. He believed that Jesus was innocent and he confessed his own guilt with his dying breath. He also believed that from the cross, somewhere in the future, Jesus would come into his kingdom. He believed in life after death. He believed in the resurrection or in some incomplete version of it. He believed that Jesus just might find a place for him in that kingdom.
That is exactly what Jesus did. He stated that the criminal would be with him in Paradise that very day. He saved a confessed, guilty criminal on the spot, rewarding his faith, his confession, and his character while he was in his worst possible situation. This criminal had a level of faith that was very rarely demonstrated in Scripture, the likes of which Jesus seldom encountered. How did this man know Jesus so well? How did he believe in a kingdom of a dying king when almost everyone else lost faith? From this it appears that the first person to enter into the kingdom of God in Christ Jesus was a guilty criminal that was hanged right beside Jesus.
Stephen Parker has more than 25 years of experience as a minister and as a Marriage and Family Therapist. Reach Parker at fam4evr@sbcglobal.net.
