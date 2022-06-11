Grace for the Day: We all have power of choice

Notice that when you feel the most oppressed or anxious that you also feel a sense of powerlessness and lack of control. While control is an illusion, so is powerlessness. It takes power (energy) to merely live, so anything that lives exercises power.
The greatest power given to humans is the power to choose. Sometimes our choice is not evident, and we do not realize that we have choice to exercise. Children are often inadvertently taught that they do not have a choice: “you must clean your room.” Attempting to remove choice is, in reality, control.
We try to limit the choices of a child to ensure that they perform the behaviors we seek from them. We trade empowering them for short-term, immediate outcome. Rather, we should be helping them explore their choices and their associated consequences, thus teaching them to make good choices. When we fail to teach them choice/consequence empowerment, one day they will discover on their own that they can exercise choice and they will rebel against the disempowerment that goes along with control. They will say, “You can no longer tell me what I can do and not do, I will do what I choose.”
Escaping repression into choice is heady and exhilarating, but it is also dangerous because it is not based on a lifetime of training in making choices with positive consequences, so the relationship of choice and consequence is underdeveloped. The power of choice can easily become self-destructive to the untrained.
If repression of choice was part of your experience as a child, then you have grown believing that other people have power over your choices, and you, thus, often feel powerless.
One of the first tasks that I undertake with counseling clients who face challenges that they do not feel they can overcome is to help them explore their choices. Consider the interchange with a supermom who was overwhelmed by the needs of her growing family. She functioned as a single parent. Her husband functioned as a teenager in the family and none of her children helped her in anything. She felt trapped and overwhelmed. I asked her if she had considered going on strike: Purchasing bon-bons, crawling into bed, locking the door, and watching TV.
She said, “I can’t do that!” Being coy, I asked her if she did not know how or if she did not have the capability to perform those simple tasks. She then told me why she could not do it: her family depended on her. Their powerlessness to take care of themselves made her feel powerless to take care of her. I assured her that she could indeed choose to disengage, that people do it all the time.
We then explored what would happen if she accepted my prescription: messy house, unbathed children, laundry abandoned, etc. She presented an apocalyptic picture that I began to question: “Do you think your family would be totally lost without you? If aliens abducted you today, would they survive? Would they die?” She acknowledged that they would survive and learn to take care of each other. We then agreed that she did what she did because she chose to do so. She began to feel empowered because she understood that she had a choice in everything she did.
If you stay in a troubled marriage, it is because you choose to do so. Kudos to you if you make such a choice because you are choosing to fight for your marriage, and it is worth fighting for. You are free to leave at any time. Knowing you have the choice to leave empowers you to stay or leave not because you are controlled by your circumstance, but because you choose the circumstances you decide to face every day.
It is powerful to acknowledge to yourself that you are going to work today, to a job you don’t really enjoy, or on a day filled with requirements you really do not relish, because you choose to provide for your family today, and if you decide to do so, you will leave this job for another. When you feel powerless and victimized, make a list of all the choices you possess, even the crazy ones (disappearing to a beach in Brazil) and be refreshed and reinvigorated.
Stephen Parker has more than 25 years of experience as a minister and as a Marriage and Family Therapist. Reach Parker at fam4evr@sbcglobal.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.