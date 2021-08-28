Grace for the Day: When being a good person is just not good enough

Grace usually connotes simple elegance or refinement of movement. Its synonyms are elegance, style, finesse, and poise. In the Bible, grace means unmerited favor, or a gift offered to one who is underserving. Grace is an awkward concept if you approach it with an American cultural definition.
The only way anyone will be saved is by the grace of God.
Imagine that you and I create a contest to see who can jump the farthest across the Grand Canyon. We both run as fast as we can from our starting blocks, hit the edge of the canyon and we each set personal records. I am able to jump 15 feet, and you set a new world's record for the long jump by clearing the canyon’s edge by 29 feet. Since the canyon is 18 miles (95,040 feet) wide, your jump of 14 feet longer than mine will make no difference. We will both end up dashed on the rocks below.
Since God’s holiness is so much greater than yours and mine, we fall short of his glory and all of our efforts to be good and obedient just aren’t good enough to reach justification. Further, imagine that the arm of God reaches out from across the canyon, and in the last inch of your leap, you fall into his grasp and he pulls you across the canyon. His grace reached you. Even though my jump was 14 feet less than yours, in my last inch I also fall into his grasp and he likewise transports me to the far canyon side. Although I am nowhere as “good” as you, his grace made up my difference, too.
Deciding who is good, better, and best among ourselves is as fruitless as a canyon-jumping contest. There are no bragging rights in being better than someone else, because we all end up dead on the canyon floor.
The comparison of good, better and best among humans is based on a faulty notion: that any of us can be good at all. Jesus was once called “good teacher” and he responded to that person by asking why he called him good, since “there is no one good but the father” (Mark 10:18). If Jesus would not accept the accolade of good, the word cannot be applied to you or me. Paul reiterated that point by stating that there is “none who does good, not even one,” because we have all sinned and fallen short of the glory of God (Romans 3:12, 23).
How many Americans believe that they and their loved ones will go to heaven some day because they have been good? Have you ever heard a definitive description of the criteria for calling someone good? Good is subjective and is defined by the one applying the label. We can’t even agree on what makes a good pizza, much less a good human. That is probably why Jesus refused to be called good, not because he did not qualify, but because it is the wrong standard for establishing acceptance by God. God’s nature demands righteousness and holiness of those in his presence. Since we have all sinned, we have fallen short of the righteousness and holiness of God.
Enter his grace, which justifies us and makes us holy. Sin has made us unsafe (lost) and that is why we need to be saved (made safe). No amount of good thoughts, words or deeds can compensate for the sin that has threatened eternity for each of us. The question of “who is good” needs to be reframed to “who is saved?”
Stephen Parker has more than 25 years of experience as a minister and as a Marriage and Family Therapist.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.