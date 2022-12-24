Grace for the Day: When God feels far away

Did you ever get separated from your parents in a public place when you were child? Do you remember your feeling of panic when you realized you could not see them? I was about 5 years old when I got separated from my father at a large department store. He knew that I was an aisle over, but I did not know that he was only an aisle away. Because I could not see him, the distance seemed infinite and I feared I would be lost forever.
As a result of my panic, once we were reunited, my father told me that if we ever got separated from one another that neither of us was to leave the store we were in and that we would meet near the entrance where we first entered the building. I made the same agreement with my own kids so that they would never have to experience the terror I felt that day. When you realize you are separated, do not leave the building, but rather head to the exit we used to enter the store. The agreement served us well and my children never had to experience the abject terror of feeling lost.
Every one of us feels distant from God at times. It is an especially hollow feeling. When it lasts for more than a couple of days it can be very unsettling to our whole lives. It is like a house whose foundation is crumbling. It threatens the integrity of the whole house. The future looks doubtful at best. It is good to remind ourselves that when we feel distant from God, that distance is not a feeling. Distance is a measure of proximity. It is measurable and factual.
When I was separated from my father he was actually less than 15 feet away. He was closer to me than most of the time we were at home together. I just didn’t know of his proximity and thus feared that I had been abandoned. Abandonment is a feeling, distance is not. The solution to the feeling of abandonment from God is to remind ourselves of his promise to never leave us or forsake us (Heb.13:5). The solution to the feeling of abandonment is not to replace it with a more positive feeling, because I cannot feel myself closer to God. The solution is to call upon my faith to remind me that God promised to never be distant and so I will repeat to myself that he is near over and over until my faith has dispelled my feelings. Feelings lie to us and Satan, being the Father of Lies, uses them often to deceive us. He understands that we are often as motivated by our feelings as we are by what is real.
When I was separated from my father, my panic overtook me and I did not reflect on the faith I had in my father. Would he ever abandon me? No. Would he ever leave in the car when I was not in the car? No. Is my father looking for me? Yes. Will he keep looking for me until he finds me? Yes. So, in a matter of time I will be in the presence of my father again. Yes. Had I reflected on those realities I could have peacefully waited for dad to find me. It was inevitable and just a matter of time.
Sometimes our reality triggers feelings that are alarms of warning. When you feel abandoned by God ask yourself first if you are sinning. Sin is what actually separates you from God, and a feeling of spiritual loneliness may in reality be an alarm signal from your conscience that you have been separated from God by sin. If the answer is yes, seek his forgiveness of your sin and watch how your feelings of abandonment immediately disappear. Ask yourself, “Am I living my life totally devoted to God?” If the answer is yes, then fall back onto your faith to remind you that God will never leave you. Repeat that to yourself over and over until the feeling leaves and peace returns and guards your heart.
Stephen Parker has more than 25 years of experience as a minister and as a Marriage and Family Therapist. Reach Parker at fam4evr@sbcglobal.net.
