Grace for the Day: When words of compassion are cruel

Upon hearing of the death of his co-star in the movie "Grease," Olivia Newton-John, John Travolta wrote: "My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!"
In his statement, Travolta appealed to eternity (“forever”). He also promised her that they would be reunited in the future. I believe that Travolta’s sentiments were heartfelt and sincere. It is common for public statements in response to the death of celebrities to include such words of future reunification. The words are intended to bring comfort and foster hope.
For the words to truly bring hope, one must be assured that the one who passed is headed for a place of joyful reunification, lest the words be meaningless and hollow. Scripture has made it clear that there are two destinations after death: heaven, or hell. Jesus warned: Enter through the narrow gate. For wide is the gate and broad is the road that leads to destruction, and many enter through it. 14 But small is the gate and narrow the road that leads to life, and only a few find it (Matt 7:13-14).
Most people will find destruction in eternity, a few will find life (comfort and peace). If Travolta and Newton-John found the narrow road that leads to life, then Travolta’s promise will be realized. However, if they have not, then their reunification in eternity will not be peaceful, joyful, or comforting. It will be a reunification in a “lake of fire.” These are tough words, but they did not come from me, they came from the Master himself.
Compassionate universalism is the idea, usually offered to comfort loved ones of a deceased person, that everything will work out well in the end for everyone. It is part of our culture’s penchant for happy endings to nice stories. Everyone will be saved from Hell (torment). Everyone will be experience peace, tranquility, and loving fellowship. Since it is not based on the teachings (truth) of the Bible, it is a feeling designed to soothe.
It is more accurately an illusion. To offer someone an illusion to bring them hope and comfort is cruel, because they must divorce their thoughts and feelings from reality. That is false hope. Hope that cannot be realized is not hope, because hope is based on assurance and assurance can only come from the promises of God. It is a setup for misery, shock, and trauma. It is trading immediate, illusory “comfort” for an eternity of stark, horrible reality.
Compassionate universalism influences people to create their own salvation. Since everyone will be reunited and soothed in the next life, according to the theory, then it is not important what you do between now and then. The reasoning usually goes: just love God and be a good person. You will end up in peace and comfort merely by nature of the fact that everyone ends up in peace and comfort. Most every tweet offered upon the news of the death of a famous person reinforces and further entrenches this illusion.
When a lie is repeated often enough it tends to be perceived as true. John Travolta was not trying to create an illusion and he certainly wasn’t trying to recommend a lifestyle, he was merely trying to honor and soothe himself and loved ones, however, as is so often pointed out today, he used his “platform” to reinforce a generalized illusion. Travolta can only offer such assurance if he knows that he and Newton- John have obeyed the gospel of Christ and are (were) living as his disciples, not secretly but openly. Their lifestyles would reflect a deep and devoted following of all the teachings of Jesus and the New Testament. While we cannot know their personal relationships with God through Christ, as Jesus himself stated, “by their fruits you will know them” (Matthew 7:20).
Stephen Parker has more than 25 years of experience as a minister and as a Marriage and Family Therapist. Reach Parker at fam4evr@sbcglobal.net.
