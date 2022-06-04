Grace for the Day: When your mind works against you

Have you ever witnessed a person walking by the side of the road who was having an animated discussion with themselves or who was fighting an unseen assailant? You determined in your mind that the person was mentally ill. You may have felt relieved that you were encased in your car, shielded from having to interact with such a tormented person.
During the Reagan years, the government began to quietly close inpatient mental facilities. Some were released to their families, but many simply became homeless. The two major contributing factors to homelessness are mental illness and drug use. It is exceedingly difficult to have someone institutionalized against their will, even if they have major socialization issues. Making the situation more difficult is that many municipalities, especially on the West coast, encourage homelessness by legalizing or decriminalizing drug use and not enforcing vagrancy laws.
Such tolerance is simply neglect. You have seen media reports of the homeless encampments in places like Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland, and Seattle. Caught in the crossfire are police officers who are called upon to intervene when someone has become threatening or violent. If the police use force and it turns out the person suffered from mental illness, the police are criticized as if they had mistreated an innocent person.
That perception comes from the belief that mentally ill persons are not responsible for their behaviors. That was the very reason that such folks were institutionalized in the past, because they represented a potential threat to themselves or to others. Rather than those in the mental health field making the determination whether a person is a potential threat to society, responsibility has shifted to the legal system. The legal system usually gets involved during the commission of a crime, often involving one with mental illness being encountered by police, who may not even have a chance to make a judgment about soundness of reasoning, even if they had the training.
Many folks with severe mental illness can function within society, often because they have a loved one or family member who acts as a social advocate, helping both society and the mentally ill understand what the other expects of them. Situations that could otherwise escalate into conflict, sometimes requiring police intervention, are diffused because the caregiver can speak both languages.
I watched a husband, called to an emergency in which his wife, off her medication, was being held at gunpoint by the police. He soothed her highly emotional state while convincing the police to stand down to give him and her a chance to de-escalate the situation.
Knowing she had a loving, caring partner who understood her needs and frustration allowed her to accept his help. The police, glad that someone was on scene who understood her, stepped back, and allowed him to team up with her to diffuse the standoff. Eventually, the police left her in his recognizance, assured he would watch out for her, hopefully preventing future stand-offs. No charges were filed, and he was able to take her home. The whole scene could have ended very badly, even terminally, as you frequently hear about in the news.
There is a push for police departments to have specially trained interventionists for interactions between officers and the mentally ill. Often, such a person would have to be called to the scene, costing valuable time in an already tense situation. The interventionist would have to establish instant trust with a mentally unstable stranger in the middle of a very tense situation.
Better still would be state run halfway houses for homeless with no families, and who are diagnosed with conditions that are given to nonsocial behavior, who would be free to check out of the halfway house (to shop, go to the zoo, etc.) with a mental health provider who knows the person very well, and who could act in the intercessory role similar to a family member. There are many halfway houses for drug offenders, why not for those who find navigating the confusing rules of cultural interaction difficult due to minds that, through no fault of their own, are simply not up to the task?
Stephen Parker has more than 25 years of experience as a minister and as a Marriage and Family Therapist. Reach Parker at fam4evr@sbcglobal.net.
