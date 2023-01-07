Grace for the Day: Why does God oppose what people desire?

You have probably heard the lament: “Everything I enjoy doing is illegal, immoral, or fattening!” While the statement certainly contains hyperbole, we can all relate to it, because it does at times seem that our inclinations are not in our own ultimate best interest.
Often we lay this frustration at the feet of God, because he is the one who designed things the way they are. If he had designed our bodies to burn 4,000 calories per day instead of the 2,200 needed by the average adult, we could have more pie and a large order of fries. If God did not make so many laws, commandments, and rules, then people could relax and do more things that they enjoy, some of which God presently prohibits (gluttony, I am looking at you). If one gets drunk in the privacy of one’s own home, why should God prohibit that personal freedom? Nobody gets hurt. Sometimes it does seem that God once made a list of everything humans enjoy doing and then started making commandments prohibiting them. It seems that God is The Eternal Spoiler of a Good Time.
Part of the fallacy of our reasoning concerning decisions of human behavior begins by focusing on human choice and desire. Rather than beginning with the will of the creator, we begin with the will of the creature. God created us to be free, but he also created us to glorify him. Everything created reflects its creator.
Mona Lisa was painted by its creator, and the painting does not bring glory to itself, but to the one who created it. The painting could not create itself, so it deserves no glory in its own existence. God created us to be holy as he is holy. He created us to be love, light, excellence, beauty, grace, perfection, and so on. Those are all qualities that emanate from the nature of God. Everything good and admirable about us reflects the one who created us in his image. God does not create commandments and laws arbitrarily. They flow from his nature, from his perfection and righteousness.
Murder is wrong because love (God is love) does not murder. Gossip is wrong because gossip selfishly hurts other people and love does not hurt people. Even humans do not create laws arbitrarily. We create speed limits, not to spoil a good drive for a wannabe race car driver, but because speed kills self and others. Love does not endanger others selfishly. Many people believe they can drive safely at higher speeds than they really can.
If our bodies burned more calories, we would eat more calories, and how would we choose them? We are an obese nation not only because we eat too much, but because we eat unhealthy foods. More is not better, and often more is self-destructive. If we required twice as many calories each day, we would burn out sooner.
Just like in an automobile engine, more power requirement means more stress on the parts. A drag racer can produce 12,000 horsepower and finish a quarter mile in four seconds, but it always runs on the edge of exploding. It costs about $5,000 to run for four seconds each race!
If we doubled our energy output (calories burned) we would in essence cut our longevity in half. Eating is not immoral and it need not be fattening if we observe the purpose of eating, which is to fuel our bodies to accomplish what we need and desire to do. When eating becomes an end in itself, a source of sensual pleasure, then the focus of accomplishment is lost. We do not burn gasoline is our cars just for the experience of burning gasoline, we do so to go to work and to drive our kids to school. Our cars can take us on vacation and offer rides to people in need. The gasoline is merely a means to an end, and most of us try to get just as much mileage out of a gallon of it as we can. God struck a balance between what we need to function and the eventual burnout that is involved in any engine that consumes fuel.
Stephen Parker has more than 25 years of experience as a minister and as a Marriage and Family Therapist. Reach Parker at fam4evr@sbcglobal.net.
