One of the greatest hindrances to spreading the message of the gospel is the division among those who claim to follow Jesus. Since the Reformation, denominations of Christianity have multiplied into the thousands. As if that were not enough, in the last twenty years we have witnessed denominations creating multiple worship services, often as a result of disagreement about the style of those worship services. Many congregations offered contemporary and traditional services to meet the desires of members who could not see eye-to-eye on worship styles. No matter how it is spun, that still represents division. Folks are choosing not to the worship with their brothers and sisters over stylistic differences; style over a demonstration of unity and connectedness. I was astounded to recently learn that the number of self-proclaimed Christian denominations now numbers around 40,000 worldwide. If a non-believer decided to investigate Christianity, not only would he have to develop faith and obedience, he would then have to determine which of the 40,000 flavors of Christendom to align with. If he asked for help he could expect 40,000 differing answers. Everyone now living on the planet has only known Christianity as varied denominations. We have accepted this division as diversity and seem to believe it is an inevitable product of belief. Division is normal, unity is fantasy.
Worship wars are nothing new. Cain and Able were literally the first brotherhood. A division over worship destroyed the very first brotherhood. Cain, a tiller of the ground, offered a sacrifice of things that he had grown. Abel, presumed to be a shepherd, brought an offering of his flock. God was pleased with Abel’s worship offering but had no regard for Cain’s. It is often assumed that Cain’s offering was rejected because he offered food rather than an animal (blood sacrifice). While there was no liturgical sacrificial system at the time, when it did later arrive, sacrifices involved blood and grain (food) offerings. In scripture, the two sacrifices are differentiated as Cain offering a sacrifice and Abel offering a sacrifice of the finest member of his flock. We assume that God had instructed them about worship offerings since it is not his nature to entrap people. Maybe the problem was not what was sacrificed, but whether or not it was the first fruits of the offering. Either way, there was division between the brothers concerning the nature of their sacrifices to God. God even warned Cain that if he simply rectified the offense the issue would be resolved. Instead, he murdered his brother. The original brotherhood was destroyed by worship wars. That does not portend well for the future.
Why did Cain and Able divide one brotherhood into two denominations? God had either told the brothers that (1) he wanted the first fruits of a blood sacrifice, or (2) he wanted the first fruits of whatever they produced. Which of those requests is difficult to understand? There was no fine print or legal jargon, just simple instruction. God does not try to confound us or confuse us when he instructs us. He does not speak in code or in a language that cannot be understood, nor did he give two sets of instructions to the brothers. The problem was not in the instruction but rather in the heart of the receiver of the instructions. Cain’s mother had already violated the only rule in the garden: do not eat of that (specific) tree in the middle of the garden. The explanation of why she violated the ONLY command was because of what she believed the fruit would do for her. She made a selfish decision in her desire to become God-like and control her own destiny. She did it HER way! Cain either offered the wrong sacrifice or he offered the wrong value of the sacrifice. Scripture does not tell us why he chose to disobey, but from the precedent of Adam and Eve, we can be confident his motives were selfish. His sin was not a sin of misunderstanding or of the “test” being too difficult. Unity among modern believers can be achieved if we will work together to ensure that each of us offers the sacrifices that God has instructed us to present to him.
Stephen Parker has more than 25 years of experience as a minister and as a Marriage and Family Therapist. Reach Parker at fam4evr@sbcglobal.net.
