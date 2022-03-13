Grace for the Day: You are SO blessed

Anyone in history would gladly trade places with you in an instant. You have opportunities and choices available to you that have never been available to anyone throughout time.
You can choose what you will have for dinner. Most folks who have lived on the planet have either had to skip meals or had no choice in what they would eat. Even kings did not have access to the wide variety of menu items that you can select every day. You can enjoy fresh seafood, flown to your location daily, no matter how far you live from the oceans. You can enjoy fresh Columbian coffee, shipped directly to you from the farm. Within driving distance from your house more types of food are available to you today than most people ever saw in their lifetimes. You can get onboard a jet airliner and within the same day travel to any location on the globe. The richest folks of former generations would have to sail for months to reach some of those destinations. That is a good thing to remember when you are tempted to complain about the “cramped” seats onboard.
Through virtual reality, you can tour the most spectacular places on earth while sitting on your sofa at home. Many of us can step from a heated/air-conditioned house into a heated/air-conditioned car and then into a heated/air-conditioned workplace. Kings in their castles had to deal with the harshness of climate. You have clean water available to you by simply opening a tap . . . in several rooms of your house. Sanitation and refuse disposal is a given and convenient. You have never had to use an outhouse, much less in the winter. You live a life of thankfulness and contentment only when you reflect on how blessed you are. You reflect on how blessed you are only when you gain a historic view of your abundance. The challenge you face is that you are tempted to look around you rather than behind you. When you look around and see people who are better off than you (the so-called 1%), you focus on the blessings they possess that you do not. When you compare your abundance with the rest of the world you discover that you are wealthier than 97% of the world’s population. When you survey history, you find that you are living an abundance that even kings of empires could not amass, because they were not even available.
According to Shakespeare, King Richard III cried out, “A horse, a horse, my kingdom for a horse,” when his horse was killed in battle, leaving him vulnerable to his enemies. Imagine what he would be willing to give for your four-wheeler or pickup truck! Contentment, and the peace that it brings is simply a matter of perspective and practice.
“I once complained of having no shoes until I met a man who had no feet.”
A change of perspective can change everything without anything having to actually change.
Paul wrote of learning contentment: I am not saying this because I am in need, for I have learned to be content whatever the circumstances. I know what it is to be in need, and I know what it is to have plenty. I have learned the secret of being content in any and every situation, whether well fed or hungry, whether living in plenty or in want. I can do everything through him who gives me strength (Phil 4:11-13).
That last line, which has been used out of context as the ultimate self-help and positive thinking statement, is the key to learning contentment: the power comes from Christ. It must be learned, and it must be practiced. If we strive to do so, Jesus will empower us to be content in whatever state we find ourselves. Considering the history of humanity, and the unprecedented abundance of blessings that we enjoy, isn’t it just a tad bit embarrassing that we need to even entertain a discussion of contentment?
Stephen Parker has more than 25 years of experience as a minister and as a Marriage and Family Therapist. Reach Parker at fam4evr@sbcglobal.net.
