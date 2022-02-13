Grace for the Day: You say you believe in God

It is a simple question that appears to have only two simple answers: “Do you believe in God, yes or no?”
Unfortunately, there are preamble questions: Do you believe there is one or a plurality of gods? Do you believe in the God of the Bible? Do you believe that Jesus is God (separating your beliefs from Jews and Muslims)?
If we stipulate the God of the Bible to be the God under consideration, then the next part of the question is equally challenging: “What do you mean by believe?” To acknowledge the existence of God is called mental assent. That does not make you a believer in the Biblical sense. The demonstration of belief does not come from the words that you speak or the professions that you make, but the actions that you live.
You can express belief in Alpha Centauri (mental assent), but that has no bearing on how you live your life whatsoever. To believe in God is to believe in his sovereignty, because that is one claim that Scripture makes about him. To believe in his sovereignty is to believe that he has the right to direct our actions and practices. It is to believe that God owns us by nature of the fact that he created us. We are his property as surely as an artist owns a song or a sculpture.
If you say that you believe in God but that you do not believe him, your belief is mental assent. You believe in God as you believe in Alpha Centauri, but you live your own way. That is not Biblical belief. As God was quoted by writer of Hebrews: “And without faith it is impossible to please God, because anyone who comes to him must believe that he exists and that he rewards those who earnestly seek him” (Heb 11:6).
Stephen Parker has more than 25 years of experience as a minister and as a Marriage and Family Therapist. Reach Parker at fam4evr@sbcglobal.net.
