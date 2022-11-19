Grace for the Day: You truly love when you truly obey

It is a statement that has always puzzled me, and it is found at the very beginning of the Psalms: “his (blessed man) delight is in the law of the Lord.” This is at the very beginning of the Psalm that introduces this collection. It establishes a theme that will return repeatedly.
Statements about the law are found 25 times just in Psalm 119. Honestly, who, other than lawyers, delights in law? Do lawyers delight in laws, or are they merely the focus of the trade? Were not the scribes and lawyers of the Jews a continual thorn in the side of Jesus? “Legalist,” in religious circles, is often a derogatory term for people who have little compassion for the failures of others and are quick to show them how wrong they are . . . with the law.
They are like the English majors who constantly correct the grammar of others, even when their meaning was completely understood. They are like the policeman who uses the law to harass motorists about a burned out light or an incomplete stop. I was recently stopped by a policeman who informed me that my truck had a burned-out daylight running light. After calling in my license and registration he informed me that a burned-out running light is not actually illegal! He couldn’t write me a ticket because I had not broken any laws. He did tell me that I needed to get the light repaired. The term nit-picking came to mind.
Isn’t that how we see those who uphold the law in its smallest detail? The psalmist states that the wise man delights in law. When folks decide to read through the Bible in a year, it is usually in the law, Leviticus or Deuteronomy, where they grind to a halt. How can you delight in the law when it takes stamina to just read through it?
Who do you know that delights in the commandments of scripture? If you attend a modern church service, do you expect to hear a sermon on commandments or doctrinal teachings? Do you go to that assembly seeking teachings about commandments and doctrine? The psalmist writes that the blessed man meditates on the law day and night. Such a man would be delighted to hear a sermon on the law, the commandments of scripture. Does not such a person stand out in a culture of increased lawlessness? Might we call such a one peculiar?
Doctrine has become a negative concept to so many who profess Christ, yet to God it is the basis of delight. Why? Is God a legalist? Does he nit-pick our behavior like the English major or the policeman? Does he take delight when we fail at doctrines or commands? Law (commandments, doctrine) are not an end in themselves. They are reflections of the holiness of God. They simply define what goodness looks like to people who have taken on a nature of evil (sin). God does not lie, so we shouldn’t if we want to be good people. God does not envy, so in trying to be like God, we, too, oppose envy.
The person who delights in God delights in the law, because the law explains how one can be holy like God. A disciple wants to completely emulate God. A church-goer wants the benefits of hanging with God while still doing whatever he or she desires. Those who are uncomfortable with doctrine see it as an obstacle to their personal freedom. They want some sort of relationship with God, but they do not want him to tell them what to do.
For this is the love of God, that we keep His commandments; and His commandments are not burdensome (1 John 5:3). Rather than God using commandments to tell us what to do, to him they describe to us how we can show him that we love him. We perceive grace to be the ultimate demonstration of love, but all grace does is cover our failure to demonstrate complete love for God (obedience, holiness). The blessed (happy) man delights in delighting God. That is what lovers do.
Stephen Parker has more than 25 years of experience as a minister and as a Marriage and Family Therapist. Reach Parker at fam4evr@sbcglobal.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.