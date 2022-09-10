Grace for the Day: Your most excruciating prayer request

It was the most difficult challenge Jesus would ever face. He prayed to the father and asked him to deliver him from it. God answered “no.” Jesus faced his greatest trial with greater intensity than anything you have had to endure. While he prayed, “Let this cup pass from me,” he “sweat as if drops of blood.”
Jesus did not ask for much, but this one cross put before him was the most intense thing he could have ever faced: becoming all the sins of humanity on that cross. Sin was the very thing he hated the most and he had to become it, even to the point that his father turned away from him. He begged his father to prevent the greatest tragedy he would experience. He prayed so long in that garden that his disciples feel asleep. Not even they could console him.
At first, it seems fearful to us that God would deny the single greatest request of his only son. That is not the whole story, however. After asking his father to find another way to accomplish his will (saving humanity), Jesus added, “yet not my will but thine be done.” The actual way that Jesus prayed in his most wrenching hour was: (1) here is what I want, (2) but do not do what I want, (3) do what you want. There were two tiers of priority to Jesus’ prayer, listed in the form of increasing priority: I want for the cup to pass, but even more so I want you to do your will. Stated another way: If I must die to fulfill your will, so be it, but if your will can be accomplished any other way, please go with that.
God actually answered “yes” to Jesus’ prayer. He did not deny him his request because his greater request was for God to fulfill the Father’s will concerning the life and death of Jesus. God answered yes to his greater request while rejecting his lesser request. He could not fulfill both because they were at odds.
Jesus promised on several occasions that God answers prayers in the affirmative for those who walk in his steps. That does not mean that God will grant you a pony or a million dollars. As Paul confessed, “We don’t know what we ought to pray for” (Romans 8:26). No parent gives her child whatever he asks. They must know each other’s minds. The mother must know the mind of the child and the child must know the mind of the mother. This is the confidence we have in approaching God: that if we ask anything according to his will, he hears us. And if we know that he hears us — whatever we ask — we know that we have what we asked of him (1 Jn 5:14-15). Jesus demonstrated this principle when he concluded his request with: “not my will but thine.”
How often do you pray those words? How often do you hear those words expressed in public prayers? In our rush to express our wills to God we often ignore his will. In such prayers we are using God as our own personal butler. We expect to send requests across his desk to have him rubber stamp them. We take Jesus’ promise that God answers our prayers to mean that he rubber-stamps everything we ask.
It is sobering to add the words that Jesus did, “not my will but yours.” It is profoundly sobering to not only mean those words, but to have the mind that fervently seeks the will of God. If you conclude your requests to God with “not my will but yours be done” you will always receive an affirmative answer to your prayers. Even greater than that, you will be transformed into the mind of God as you seek his will from his perspective. Getting rubber stamped yeses will only make you more self-centered and greedier.
Stephen Parker has more than 25 years of experience as a minister and as a Marriage and Family Therapist. Reach Parker at fam4evr@sbcglobal.net.
