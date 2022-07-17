Grace for the Day: Your need for affirmation

Workers are not returning to jobs, and employers are panicking over what it will take to return to pre-Covid employment levels. You know it is desperate when McDonald’s offers a $500 signing bonus. Multiple in-depth studies have identified the same underlying issue: workers do not want to return to jobs in which they do not feel appreciated.
Sociologists have been telling us for years that Generation Z and Millennials want to know that what they do has meaning and purpose. It is not enough to receive a paycheck, vacations, and holidays. They also want the appreciation to be sincere. They know the difference between being flattered and being deeply appreciated. Flattery is just another manipulation attempt to get more work for less, and it is the insincerity that makes it worse than receiving no affirmation at all.
The reports are incredible because the solution to the employment problem is not based on money, the employers' greatest bottom-line concern. This may very well be a generational issue, and changing corporate atmosphere is much more difficult than offering more money. Offering greater pay is the employer’s attempt to buy his way out of the problem. A changed corporate culture cannot be bought.
The solution to the Great Resignation is to fulfill the most basic human relations principle ever proposed: “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.” Everyone needs to be affirmed. Each of us needs to know that we are important to others and not just another human in a mass of human beings. You personalize your phone or your computer so that it feels unique, not just one of millions that have rolled off the assembly line. We individualize everything because we do not want to lose our feeling of distinctiveness.
How much time would it take a supervisor to stick her head in the door and say: “You are doing an excellent job. This is a better office because you work here!” Better yet, to demonstrate sincerity and individuality, what if the boss said, “Wow, you really did a wonderful job handing the case overload today. I do not know what we would have done had you not stepped up and done such a fantastic job.” If she expressed sincere appreciation and made it personal by stating what exactly it is that she appreciated, what worker would not feel affirmed and valued? The word appreciation means that value has risen; things that appreciate grow in value.
Baby boomers, who entered life on the heels of World War II and the Great Depression, did not take their sense of value from being appreciated at work. They sought the money, which had been scarce in their youth. They received their sense of value from their family and friends. Work was more of a four-letter word to them. It was a negative experience that one endured to get the money to do the positive things that one worked for. Work was like the hazing that one endured to be in the fraternity.
They now lead corporations and tend to use the motivators that they sought — more cash and more leisure time to spend it. Younger generations, who do not have as many close relationships and family ties, seek affirmation from the relationships that they spend the most of their time with: coworkers and employers. For modern employers to provide for workers what workers seek seems easy at first glance: just tell them how deeply you appreciate them. Modern employers do not realize that they need to appreciate workers and express it often, because they never expected such from their employers while working up through the ranks.
To ask so little is to ask so much. A nation that moves away from God moves away from the two most fundamental commandments: Love God and love your neighbor as yourself. It should be second nature to affirm one another in “One nation under God.”
Stephen Parker has more than 25 years of experience as a minister and as a Marriage and Family Therapist. Reach Parker at fam4evr@sbcglobal.net.
