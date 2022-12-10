People can enjoy a Christmas program, make crafts and come home with food and toys at the Grace Episcopal Church Jingle Jam.
The Jam will be 5:30 p.m. Dec. 17 at the church.
"It's free, and it's a fun thing for the family," said Grace Youth Director Nancy Scott. "We're hoping to be able to help some families who need a little extra help with gifts or Christmas dinner."
The program includes interactive games. They could include a race to see who is fastest at decorating a tree, or who is best at stuffing a fake turkey, Scott said.
After the program, cocoa and cookies will be served in the fellowship hall. People can make crafts, visit Santa and Mrs. Claus.
"We'll be giving a gift to each of the kids, and a Christmas dinner basket to each family," Scott said.
People wanting to go are to preregister online.
"Anyone is invited. This is a community event," Scott said. "The only thing we ask is that they register, so we will know if we have enough."
People can register until the morning of the event.
"Hopefully we will get the bulk of them before that," Scott said. "I'm not closing registration. We will go first-come, first-serve when it comes to handing out the gifts and the food baskets."
This is the second year for the event. The 2021 Jingle Jam drew 200 families, Scott said.
"We had different craft stations, they could make Christmas ornaments and crafts together as a family," she said. "They could write a letter and hand it to Santa personally, or they could just tell him."
The program also was an interactive event.
"Last year, there were some of the families in the audience who could participate in games during the program," she said.
If you go
WHAT: Jingle Jam Christmas Party.
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Dec. 17.
WHERE: Grace Episcopal Church, 218 N. Sixth St.
TO REGISTER: https://www.gracemuskogee.org/2022-jingle-jam-registration/ #jinglejam2022
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.