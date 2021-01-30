Grandview Baptist pastor prepares to leave Muskogee

Grandview Baptist Church pastor Danny Mills kept a printed statement above his office door — "I believe God's mission for my life is to influence as many people as I can to know Christ and to follow him fully."
The paper likely won't be there any longer.
Sunday marks Mills' last worship service at Grandview, where he was pastor for 20 years, "almost to the day." He has accepted a calling from First Baptist Church of Hugo.
"We weren't really looking to move at all," he said. "We loved the church, loved the town and the people here, but God just sort of brought people into my life that made me consider this."
Mills said people from the Baptist General Convention of Oklahoma approached him a couple of months ago about serving at Hugo.
"But God just kept working on my heart that I needed to be open about it," Mills said, adding that a verse from Proverbs 3 kept weighing on his mind — "Trust in the Lord with all your heart and don't lean on your own understanding."
He said he started taking the call one step at a time and "went through a very gut-wrenching process of praying and seeking God's will."
Grandview member Jay Dozier called Mills a mentor and a friend.
"He was always available, just a really good pastor, " Dozier said. "He's been there through thick and thin, led the church for a long time. He did a great job."
He said the church will put a transition team together and "just try to stay united in Christ and love one another."
Mills came to Grandview in 2001 from Northwest Baptist Church of Miami, Oklahoma.
"What drew me here was Grandview was a very good church, very attractive church, good area," he said. "It was just a good opportunity for me and my family at the time."
At the time, Mills and his wife had three children in elementary school. Those children since have graduated from Hilldale High School and grown to have families of their own.
He said he has grown, along with the church.
"When I got here, I was young and had a lot to learn," Mills recalled. "Grandview has been very patient with me, mistakes that I had made."
He said he posted his statement above his office door as his mission in life — "to reach as many people as I can to come to know Christ."
He said he sought to fulfill that mission through his preaching and teaching.
"But you also have to live what you preach," he said. "I've not been perfect in that, but I strive to be Christlike in my attitude and actions. Persevering through hard times, tough times. Trials kind of shape our character."
Mills recalls the fellowship he had with the congregation, especially during hard times.
"Ministry is always a two-way street," he said. "The people minister to me as I minister to them. Any time my family went through a hard time, the people were always there for me. That was God showing his love through his people. That's what really bonds us together."
Church work has changed over 20 years, Mills said.
"The methods that used to work don't work anymore. People respond to different things today," he said. "I do a lot of writing. I like to write cards, birthday cards, anniversary cards to our membership, just notes of encouragement to people. I do a lot of texting now."
The church opened a new activity center a few years ago. The sanctuary got a new lighting system and a new pulpit a few weeks ago. A new playground set arrived earlier this week.
"God has set Grandview up for some really good things" he said. "They have great facilities. We have a new playground they just put in this week. We have new lighting, new sound system put in this week. We are in a good area. .... My desire is just for them to continue reaching this community for the Lord and to see this church grow, and to fill the purpose that God put here."
If you go
WHAT: Worship Service, final service for Pastor Danny Mills.
WHEN: 10:45 a.m. Sunday.
WHERE: Grandview Baptist Church, 3608 S. Cherokee Drive.
