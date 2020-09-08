Downtown Eufaula visitors soon could stand atop Standing Rock — or so it would seem.
The historic natural landmark will be part of a 3-D mural that street artist Tracy Lee Stum is to paint this month in downtown Eufaula. Stum was to have come last April, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the appearance.
There will be several points on the mural where people can seem to be part of the painting, said Karen Weldin, president of Vision Eufaula, project sponsor.
"There will be a boat and it will look like they're in a boat, or it will look like they're climbing on Standing Rock or sitting in another area. It's going to be 3-D illusion," Weldin said. "It's quite the destination place."
Stum will paint the mural at 115 Selmon Road.
"There's a floor section there, a patio area. That's going to be painted along with the two walls," Stum said. "Half of a box, let's say."
She said she designed her painting around a Lake Eufaula theme.
"We are going to pay tribute to Standing Rock, the iconic symbol that used to be there," she said. "They will be able to interact in a variety of ways with the piece, and the primary focal point will be Standing Rock.
Standing Rock stood 63 feet above Canadian River waters five miles east of Eufaula before it was swallowed by lake waters in 1964, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website.
Stum said she had to do a lot of research on the old landmark.
"There's really only a few photographs and articles about it that depict what it looked like," she said. "I had some consultation with Vision Eufaula and what they hope to see happening there. I do a lot of research."
Stum said she hopes to get initial drawing done on Friday and paint over the weekend. She said she began with a sketch, then made an initial painting, then a digital design.
"When I actually paint it, I'm going to change it somewhat as I paint it," she said. "When I arrive in Eufaula, we should start by transferring the design to the walls, then mix up the colors, get my palette worked out and start working."
Creating a 3-D painting involves reversing the standard "vanishing point" perspective, in which objects get smaller farther away, she said. Stum said she paints smaller close-up objects which grow larger with distance.
"It requires you to view the painting from one particular view in space," she said. "Because of that, there is a distortion that occurs when you move away from that point. Imagine if you walk to the side of the painting, it looks compressed and distorted. When you move to the viewing point, that is where you have the 'aha' moment and everything falls into the proper scale, size and proportion. These designs are meant to be viewed through a camera lens, actually."
Her paintings actually encourage people to take selfies on them, she said.
Weldin said Stum is known internationally for her 3-D paintings.She has done 3-D paintings and chalk art around the world. Her clients have included Cadillac and Dos Equis.
"She's a fantastic person and she's a fantastic artist," Weldin said.
More than 40 people have donated to the mural project, she said.
"We got a grant from the Carolyn Watson Rural Oklahoma Community Foundation," she said. "There is a local foundation we got a grant from. The rest of it has been individuals, businesses right here in the area. There's been a lot of support for it."
Vision Eufaula is an organization dedicated to revitalizing downtown Eufaula.
