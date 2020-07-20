Grant to help fund COVID-19 PPE

Oklahoma Department of Libraries grants will help four area programs make facilities safer for users during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Three Rivers Museum, Wagoner City Public Library and Friends of Rentiesville Blues Inc. / D.C. Minner Rentiesville Museum each received $1,000 grants. The United Keetoowah Band John Hair Cultural Center and Museum in Tahlequah received a $950 grant.
The PPE (personal protective equipment) grant is administered through the Oklahoma Department of Libraries from the CARES Act and the Institute of Museum and Library Services. A total of $60,000 was distributed to 64 institutions.
Three Rivers Museum Director Angie Rush said the grant will fund protective supplies, such as masks and hand sanitizer.
"We have our masks, and we also have masks that we offer to our visitors, unless they already have one," Rush said, adding that masks are not required, but suggested.
"Most customers have been good about wearing one," she said.
Museum visits have held steady since the museum reopened to the public June 3, Rush said. The museum closed due to the pandemic on March 18.
"It's better than what we expected," Rush said.
Blues musician Selby Minner said the ODC grant is one of several she's received to help the museum and its programs. Friends of Rentiesville Blues received an Oklahoma CARES grant from the Oklahoma Arts Council earlier this month.
Minner said the Down Home Blues Club has been hosting more outdoor events, including a jam session each Sunday afternoon.
The PPE grant is the first of two that will be available from ODL, with funding from IMLS and the CARES Act. The grants were designed to help the state’s important cultural institutions address two impacts of COVID-19: public health concerns, and the need to breach the digital divide and improve digital inclusion to better serve the public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.