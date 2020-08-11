Group cruises in for car show

Gary Thomson says he had his eye on a friend's 1972 blue Chevelle SS for several years.
"A neighbor of mine down the street, I've been trying to get him to cruise with us for five years," he said. "Earlier this spring, he said he was in bad health and wasn't a mechanic, he thinks he's going to sell it. I went straight to my house and I turned around and called him and said, 'hey.'"
Thomson will show it off among dozens of other cars at the 22nd annual Cruis'n Angels and BancFirst Car Show on Saturday at the Phoenix Plaza parking lot.
Visitor admission is free. Proceeds from registration and sponsors benefit the Baptist Free Health Clinic, Good Shepherd Free Health Clinic and the Eastern Oklahoma Spelling Bee.
Thomson, Cruis'n Angels president, said the club usually has its car show in May. This year, the COVID-19 pandemic prompted Cruis'n Angels to postpone the show until August. The club bought 150 masks for participants and visitors concerned about COVID-19.
"We're kind of liking August now," Thomson said. "There hasn't been any places for these guys to go. We've been to two shows passing out fliers."
He said if the sun shines on Saturday, it would be the first time in three years the show hasn't experienced rain.
Group vice president Larry McDonald recalled the 2019 show.
"We were under these covers because we were being drenched with rain," he said, referring to the covered parking spaces.
"And then, one o'clock, when we were finished judging and handing out trophies, the tornado sirens came on," Thomson said.
This year's show ensures covered spaces for those who preregister and plenty of open spaces for others.
Car classes include Mustangs/Cougars/Thunderbirds, Camaros/Firebirds and Chevelles, Corvettes and Corvairs. There also will be originals or modified dating back to 1900.
Truck classes also include original and modified dating back to 1900.
Other classes include low riders, rat rods, motorcycles, trikes, T-buckets and four-wheel drives.
Trophies will be awarded to the five best in the show, as well as "Kids' Choice." Awards will be given to the top three in each class. The five top cars also could be featured on the 2021 car show T-shirt.
Thomson said his new Chevelle has its original 454-cubic inch big block engine.
"It has all that power to it," he said. "It's one of those you don't run across too often."
It also has its original black vinyl interior and original carpet.
"I thought it had been redone," he said. "But then you look over to where you sit. It's kind of shiny."
He said that, back in 1972, a Chevelle SS would have sold for about $3,600. The asking price this year is around $20,000, he said.
There also will be other cool cars. A 1967 Mustang owned by Larry Tripp has a rare motor, Thomson said.
"They only made about 1,000 of them," Thomson said. "He's got that and a 1963 Corvette with a big motor in it. It's more of a race car."
