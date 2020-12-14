GROW: Holiday poinsettias add a splash of color to home décor

Although the Christmas tree may take center stage when it comes to holiday decorations, don’t overlook the beautiful poinsettia. These traditional holiday plants come in a variety of colors and can add quite a splash to holiday décor.
When shopping for a poinsettia, select a plant with well-expanded, well-colored bracts. The foliage on the plant should be medium to dark green with uniform coloring and there should be flowers in the center of the bracts. While still fairly delicate, poinsettias are more durable today than in previous years.
Care of the plant begins even before you get it home. If the outdoor temperature is less than 50 degrees Fahrenheit, ask the store to wrap the plant in protective material, such as newspaper or plastic, so you can transport it to your vehicle. Once you get home with the poinsettia, care of the plant starts with proper light, water and temperature.
Because poinsettias are temperature sensitive, don’t place them in areas that are exposed to cold drafts, such as doors leading outdoors. In addition, plants shouldn’t be placed near excessive heat, such as heating vents, heat-emitting electronics or incandescent lamps. Ideally, poinsettias do best in temperatures ranging from 55 to 70 degrees Fahrenheit.
As far as lighting requirements, poinsettias need six to eight hours of natural or artificial light each day. For artificial light, this would be about the same as good desk lighting in an office setting. Incandescent lights such as those found in most homes will give a truer, brighter bract color than most types of fluorescent light.
To make the most of your display, put the poinsettias with other house plants to make the most of colors and textures. The adjacent plants will raise the humidity, which in turn will help the poinsettias last longer.
As with other house plants, proper watering is a must to ensure plant health. Good drainage is a must to help prevent root rot. A lot of commercial growers use a non-soil potting mix, which can sometimes make it difficult to determine when the plant needs to be watered. Your best bet is to simply lift the pot. If it’s heavy, the plant has plenty of water. If it’s lightweight, and the planting mix is dry, a thorough watering is needed.
Water the plant until water drips through the drainage holes of the container. If the plant came with a festive foil wrap, punch a couple of holes in the wrap to allow excess water to drain. If the plant sits in excess water, it may become a victim of root rot. Be sure to place the plant on a saucer or tray to avoid water damage to your furniture. Also, don’t let the plant stay dry for too long as this will cause wilting and the leaves will drop.
It has long been thought that poinsettias were poisonous. They are not poisonous, but they are mildly toxic. The milky white sap contains chemicals similar to those in detergents, and when large quantities are ingested, can cause mild signs of vomiting, drooling or sometimes diarrhea. It is a good idea to keep these holiday plants out of the reach of small children and pets.
David Hillock is a consumer horticulturalist with Oklahoma State University Cooperative Extension.
