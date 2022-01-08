Health Spotlight — Aaron Lybarger

Aaron Lybarger talks about a family history of health care.
WHAT DREW YOU TO THE FIELD OF HEALTH CARE?
"I have always enjoyed helping others. Health care has been a family calling. My father is an Emergency Department (ED) RN, my mother taught nursing school at Bacone and Connors, my grandmother taught nursing school at Bacone. My fiancé is an ED RN. It’s the family business, you could say."
WHAT CHALLENGES DO YOU FACE IN YOUR FIELD?
"Continued challenges of the pandemic, compassion fatigue of health care workers, increased levels of stress and staff burnout."
WHAT'S THE NO. 1 THING YOU WANT PATIENTS TO KNOW?
"If you haven’t gotten vaccinated, please consider it. It’s not about us. We have to think about those around us, as well. Our actions can be detrimental to the health and welfare of others."
— Ronn Rowland
NAME: Aaron Lybarger.
AGE: 42.
YEARS IN PRACTICE: 21.
DEGREES: Bachelor’s in Nursing.
JOB TITLE: ED Nurse Manager, Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System.
