Health Spotlight — Amy Bruce

Amy Bruce discusses her 20-plus years in the nursing field.
WHAT DREW YOU TO THE FIELD OF MEDICINE?
“I genuinely care about the wellbeing of all mankind.”
WHAT CHALLENGES DO YOU FACE IN YOUR FIELD?
“The challenges faced in the field of health care are too numerous to count. At this time in my career, the biggest challenge has been maintaining both personal and professional aspects of balancing, providing excellence in care, and the powerlessness felt when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic and the mental, physical, and emotional effect it has on the residents, the staff, and the family members, mine as well as everyone else’s.”
WHAT’S THE NO. 1 THING YOU WANT PATIENTS TO KNOW?
“My care is genuine, and my daily goal is to do everything in my power to ensure every resident knows they are loved and respected, and in this world of uncertainty the one thing they don’t have to worry about is the quality of care provided them.”
— Ronn Rowland
AGE: 50.
YEARS IN PRACTICE: 20-plus.
DEGREES: Associate’s degree of Applied Science-Nursing.
JOB: Director of Nursing, Country Gardens Assisted Living.
ADDRESS: 611 S. Country Club Road.
PHONE: (918) 686-8100.
HOURS: 24/7.
