Health Spotlight — Amy Bruce

Amy Bruce of Country Gardens Assisted Living talks about some of the ups and downs in her profession.
WHAT DREW YOU TO THE FIELD OF HEALTH CARE?
"I love helping people."
WHAT CHALLENGES DO YOU FACE IN YOUR FIELD?
"Balancing the constant change and maintain the ability to adapt to current situations to provide the highest quality care for each individual."
WHAT'S THE NO. 1 THING YOU WANT PATIENTS TO KNOW?
"My care is GENUINE."
— Ronn Rowland
NAME: Amy Bruce
AGE: 50
YEARS IN PRACTICE: 22 Years
JOB: Country Gardens Assisted Living — RN/ D.O.N.
WORK ADDRESS: 611 S. Country Club Road.
WORK PHONE: (918) 686-8100.
HOURS: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
