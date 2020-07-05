Health Spotlight — Andrew Walker

Dentist Andrew Walker discusses changes in dentistry and focusing on the patient.
WHAT DREW YOU TO THE FIELD OF MEDICINE?
"I have always felt compelled to help my fellow man, and medicine is the ideal avenue."
WHAT CHALLENGES DO YOU FACE IN YOUR FIELD?
"The rise of corporate dentistry has changed the nature of dentistry negatively by taking treatment decisions out of the doctors' hands, with the corporation focusing only on profits instead of patient care creating a race to the bottom as people try to compete on price instead of ideal treatment for their patient."
WHAT'S THE NO. 1 THING YOU WANT PATIENTS TO KNOW?
"My #1 goal is to be kind and honest above all things, and I do not believe this counts in the absence of love and kindness to our fellow man. #1 goal is also to not be part of the race to the bottom. Our care is patient centered because people that have healthy teeth enjoy greater quality of life."
— Ronn Rowland
NAME: Andrew Walker
AGE: 45.
YEARS IN PRACTICE: 13.
DEGREES: Doctor of Dental Surgery and Zoology Research.
JOB: Dentist.
ADDRESS: 106 Lone Oak Circle, Fort Gibson.
PHONE: (918) 478-8400.
HOURS: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday.
