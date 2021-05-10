Health Spotlight — Anjaette Cubit

Anjaette Cubit of The Springs Skilled Nursing & Therapy discusses being a nurse.
What drew you to the field of health care?
"I have a passion for taking care of others."
What challenges do you face in your field?
"Having multiple roles."
What's the No. 1 thing you want patients to know?
"That I am here for them, and I will do my very best to care for them."
NAME: Anjanette Cubit
YEARS IN PRACTICE: Nine months.
DEGREES: Licensed Practical Nurse.
WORK ADDRESS: 5800 W. Okmulgee Ave.
PHONE: (918) 683-2914.
