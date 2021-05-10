Health Spotlight — Anjanette Cubit

Cubit

Anjanette Cubit of The Springs Skilled Nursing & Therapy discusses being a nurse.

What drew you to the field of health care?

"I have a passion for taking care of others."

What challenges do you face in your field?

"Having multiple roles."

What's the No. 1 thing you want patients to know?

"That I am here for them, and I will do my very best to care for them."

NOMINATE SOMEONE:

Know somebody who is making a difference in the area through their health care job? Let us know so we can feature them in a spotlight. Send email to news@muskogeephoenix.com or call (918) 684-2929 and speak to Executive Editor Elizabeth Ridenour.

NAME: Anjanette Cubit

YEARS IN PRACTICE: Nine months.

DEGREES: Licensed Practical Nurse.

WORK ADDRESS: 5800 W. Okmulgee Ave.

PHONE: (918) 683-2914.

