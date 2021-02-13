Health Spotlight — Brandi Falcon

Brandi Falcon, director of nursing at Brookdale Muskogee, talks about what being a nurse means to her.
WHAT DREW YOU TO THE FIELD OF MEDICINE?
"I have always been in the position of a caregiver since I was a child. I wanted a career that I could continue to do that and be proud of every day. I knew I wanted to take on challenges and advocate for those who can not advocate for themselves. As cliche as it may sound, I truly wanted, and want, to help others."
WHAT CHALLENGES DO YOU FACE IN YOUR FIELD?
"I have worked in acute care, long term and even specialty fields such as cardiac, psychiatric and memory care, and there are many challenges and barriers at times. As a nurse, we want to know that the care we give is going to add health, vitality and security to our patients. It can be challenging when we are moving so fast to meet the needs of so many. We face the challenges of heartache when we fight for a life that doesn’t make it or try to reach someone with mental illness and can’t seem to break through. But it is all worth it and we are a resilient breed of humans who continue to push through. I work now in the field of Alzheimer’s and dementia. This is a new challenge I have been blessed to be given. I am able to help create an environment for those who have lost or are losing something so precious. Creating routines and applying strategic techniques can be challenging, but to see just one person suffering from memory loss regain an emotional memory connection, or the look on the faces of families when they make an emotional connection in even the smallest way, will fill your heart and make the challenges seem so small. This is why I have added the challenge of pursuing my Masters as a Psychiatric Mental Health Practitioner, to further arm myself with the knowledge to help our elders and others in our community who are battling cognitive challenges."
— Ronn Rowland
NAME: Brandi Falcon RN BSN.
AGE: 39.
YEARS IN PRACTICE: 16.
DEGREES: ADN-BSN.
JOB: Director Of Nursing in the specialty of Alzheimer’s and Dementia, Brookdale Muskogee.
ADDRESS: 3211 Chandler Road.
PHONE: (918) 683-8388.
