Health Spotlight — Bridgette Craine

Bridgette Craine is a certified nursing assistant at the Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center and talks about why she got into the medical field.
WHAT DREW YOU TO THE FIELD OF MEDICINE?
"My love for helping people."
WHAT CHALLENGES DO YOU FACE IN YOUR FIELD?
"Experiencing care needs above my scope of practice."
WHAT'S THE NO. 1 THING YOU WANT PATIENTS TO KNOW?
"I love them."
— Ronn Rowland
NAME: Bridgette Craine.
AGE: 33.
YEARS IN PRACTICE: 13 total.
DEGREES: Associate's degree from Connors State College.
JOB: Certified nursing assistant at Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center.
