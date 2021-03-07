Health spotlight — Caitlin Pottorf Hoagland

Caitlin Pottorf Hoagland at Kelly B. Todd Cerebral Palsy & Neuro-Muscular Center talks about her life-long passion for health care.
WHAT DREW YOU TO THE FIELD OF MEDICINE?
“Always have loved art and science — especially how bodies work. Physiology seemed to be the right way to go in college. I initially thought of gearing toward physical therapy, but along the way had been told occupational therapy might be a better fit for me. Following those recommendations, I fell in love with OT. After all, play is the biggest occupation I work on with kiddos. I also come from a long line of women who work with children — it could be in my genes.”
WHAT CHALLENGES DO YOU FACE IN YOUR FIELD?
“Building rapport with all concerned parties, staying 10 steps ahead of my kiddos, and proving medical necessity to insurance. Over the past three years as a new professional, I like to think I’m getting better with these things. My families teach me so much and I am dedicated to learning how I can better help them do the things they need and want to do.”
WHAT’S THE NO. 1 THING YOU WANT PATIENTS TO KNOW?
“Progress is a process, it’s hard and it’s messy, but it’s worth it. Keep at it, we’re rooting for you!”
— Ronn Rowland
AGE: 30.
YEARS IN PRACTICE: Three and one-half years.
DEGREES: Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science and master’s in Occupational Therapy.
JOB: Occupational Therapist at Kelly B. Todd Cerebral Palsy & Neuro-Muscular Center.
ADDRESS: 1111 N. 36th St.
PHONE: (918) 683-4621.
HOURS: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.