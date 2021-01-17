Health Spotlight — Casi Birdsong

Casi Birdsong of Northeastern Health System talks about different aspects of health care.
WHAT DREW YOU TO THE FIELD OF MEDICINE?
"Health care is a broad field that reaches far beyond the ability to 'help others.' This is a general aspiration of mine, but more so, I want to be able to provide an excellent quality of care to patients that has become difficult to find and having the ability to advocate for patient needs and wishes. Many individuals say that they feel they are just being treated for symptoms. I want to not only treat a patient's symptoms and keep them comfortable, but to help be the finder in the solution to cure whatever illness the patient endures. Mental health is a great interest, as well as, emergency medicine. In the future, after the remainder of my schooling is completed, I look forward to being a nurse practitioner and working directly with mental health illnesses."
WHAT CHALLENGES DO YOU FACE IN YOUR FIELD?
"Current challenges that we are facing in the health care industry is exhaustion and lack of staff. We have our own falling sick with COVID and having to be out of work, and we as health care individuals are tired. We work extended hours, pick up extra shifts, just to keep our patients taken care of. Add the lack of adequate supplies to care for our patients, and you get stressed out, overworked, exhausted individuals, who want to see an end to this pandemic."
WHAT'S THE NO. 1 THING YOU WANT PATIENTS TO KNOW?
"Patients need to know we are here for them, we care for them, and it is our job to reassure them and comfort them, and most importantly we will never give up on them."
— Ronn Rowland
NAME: Casi Birdsong.
AGE: 26.
YEARS IN PRACTICE: Three.
DEGREES: Medical billing and coding degree.
JOB: Unit clerk/patient care technician.
ADDRESS: Northeastern Health System, 1400 E. Downing St., Tahlequah.
PHONE: (918) 456-0641.
