Health Spotlight — Caysie Garza

WHAT DREW YOU TO THE FIELD OF MEDICINE?
"I think what drew me to the field of medicine is that I enjoy taking care of people. Knowing that I can make a positive impact on someone’s health is fulfilling."
WHAT CHALLENGES DO YOU FACE IN YOUR FIELD?
"I face many challenges! Most patients do not understand the concept of preventative medicine. Our mindset is to see a health care provider when something is wrong. Wellness exams are so important!"
WHAT'S THE NO. 1 THING YOU WANT PATIENTS TO KNOW?
"The #1 thing I want patients to know is good health and longevity require effort. Start today."
— Ronn Rowland
NAME: Caysie N. Garza.
AGE: 45.
YEARS IN PRACTICE: Five years in practice.
DEGREES: Master's of Science in Nursing; Family Nurse Practitioner from University of Oklahoma.
JOB: Nurse practitioner specializing in women’s health, Advanced Urology and Wellness Center.
ADDRESS: 4200 W. Okmulgee Ave.
PHONE: (918) 683-5025.
HOURS: Mon.-Fri. 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
