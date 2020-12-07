Health Spotlight — Cheyenne Patten

Cheyenne Patten talks about what it’s like working at York Manor Nursing Home.
WHAT DREW YOU TO THE FIELD OF MEDICINE?
“I love and care for everyone here. I love my family here.”
WHAT CHALLENGES DO YOU FACE IN YOUR FIELD?
“I really just love doing my job, making sure everyone has a nice clean room and make sure that everyday I leave work I made someone else’s day.”
WHAT’S THE NO. 1 THING YOU WANT PATIENTS TO KNOW?
“Just let them all know I love them very much. They are my favorite people, all of them! I love coming to see them at work and I love spending time and talking to them.”
Know somebody who is making a difference in the community in the healthcare field?
Let us know so we can feature them in this space. Send email to news@ muskogeephoenix.com or call (918) 684-2929 and speak to Executive Editor Elizabeth Ridenour.
— Ronn Rowland
AGE: 21.
YEARS IN PRACTICE: 1.
DEGREES: N/A.
JOB: York Manor Nursing Home/Housekeeping.
ADDRESS: 500 S. York St.
PHONE: (918) 682-6724.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.