Health Spotlight — Cheyenne Patten

Patten

Cheyenne Patten talks about what it’s like working at York Manor Nursing Home.

WHAT DREW YOU TO THE FIELD OF MEDICINE?

“I love and care for everyone here. I love my family here.”

WHAT CHALLENGES DO YOU FACE IN YOUR FIELD?

“I really just love doing my job, making sure everyone has a nice clean room and make sure that everyday I leave work I made someone else’s day.”

WHAT’S THE NO. 1 THING YOU WANT PATIENTS TO KNOW?

“Just let them all know I love them very much. They are my favorite people, all of them! I love coming to see them at work and I love spending time and talking to them.”

— Ronn Rowland

AGE: 21.

YEARS IN PRACTICE: 1.

DEGREES: N/A.

JOB: York Manor Nursing Home/Housekeeping.

ADDRESS: 500 S. York St.

PHONE: (918) 682-6724.

