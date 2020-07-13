Health Spotlight — Chris Schiller

Economy Pharmacy CEO and Pharmacist Chris Schiller answers questions about being a pharmacist.
WHAT DREW YOU TO THE FIELD OF MEDICINE?
"In high school I began working as a delivery driver for Economy Pharmacy. I watched how my mentor, John Watson and other pharmacists, impacted the health of so many patients. I really enjoyed the relationships I began to develop with each patient I delivered to. These experiences led me to want to become a pharmacist."
WHAT CHALLENGES DO YOU FACE IN YOUR FIELD?
"The biggest challenge facing community pharmacy is insurance companies and the high cost of medications. As a pharmacist, I take pride in finding each of my patients the most cost-effective medication. This is becoming harder and harder to navigate and control due to insurance-mandated medication formalcies."
WHAT'S THE NO. 1 THING YOU WANT PATIENTS TO KNOW?
"Pharmacists are the most accessible health care professional and are here to help and serve you. Whatever pharmacy you use, you need to know your pharmacist and have a relationship with your pharmacist so they know who you are."
NAME: Chris Schiller.
AGE: 43.
YEARS IN PRACTICE: 17.
DEGREES:. Bachelor of Science in Chemistry (NSU) and Doctor of Pharmacy (The University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center, College of Pharmacy).
JOB: Pharmacist and CEO Economy Pharmacy.
ADDRESS: 3414 W. Okmulgee Ave.
PHONE: (918) 682-7765.
HOURS: 8:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Mon-Fri; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat; noon-4 p.m. Sunday.
