Health spotlight — David Smith

David Smith at Fort Gibson Nursing Home gives us an insight on being in the health care field.
What drew you to health care?
"As a teenager, my grandma was admitted to the nursing home. The family was worried about her, so I applied to be a certified nurse assistant. After high school I followed a career path away from health care. When the recession hit in 2008, there were no jobs in my chosen career. I decided to return to school to get my nursing license. Health care is a stable industry, and I needed that for my family. I have worked at the nursing home ever since. Started as a charge nurse and worked up to Assistant Director of Nursing."
What challenges do you face in your field?
"At this point in time, the pandemic is our greatest challenge. Keeping staff and residents healthy is our main priority.
We also struggle with the shortage of nurses and nurse aides."
What is the #1 thing you want your residents to know?
"I want them to know they are safe and that I love them."
— Ronn Rowland
NAME: David Smith.
EMPLOYER: Fort Gibson Nursing Home.
AGE: 35.
YEARS IN HEALTH CARE: 11.
CURRENT POSITION: Assistant Director of Nursing.
