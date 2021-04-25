Health Spotlight — Erica Maxwell

Erica Maxwell of Muskogee Nursing Center talks about how health care just came naturally to her.
What drew you to the field of health care?
"As far as I can remember I was always the one that my brothers and cousins came to whenever they got hurt. I was always quick to play nurse for them. This later developed into the love of caring for others. I feel that God has given me the strength and a heart overflowing with caring so I can share it with all that I meet."
What challenges do you face in your field?
"The challenges I face during this pandemic times is keeping our residents engaged in activities and keeping their spirits up and ensuring them time will get better."
What is the number one thing you want patients to know?
"The number one thing I would like my patients to know is that we are here for them in all matters. We will always work for their best interest, and to ensure them that we will get back to normal one day. We will get back out in the community to do all the things we used to do."
NOMINATE SOMEONE:
Know somebody who is making a difference in the area through their health care job? Let us know so we can feature them in a spotlight. Send email to news@muskogeephoenix.com or call (918) 684-2929 and speak to Executive Editor Elizabeth Ridenour.
— Ronn Rowland
NAME: Erica Maxwell.
YEARS IN FIELD: 19 years.
JOB: Muskogee Nursing Center.
ADDRESS: 602 N. M St.
POSITION: CNA, CMA, RA, social service director, activity director.
PHONE: (918) 682-9232.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.