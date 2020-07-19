Health spotlight — Ernie Sykora

Ernie Sykora, owner of Ernie's Pharmacy, answers questions about being a pharmacist.
WHAT DREW YOU TO THE FIELD OF MEDICINE?
"I was raised on a dairy farm in Marietta, Oklahoma, and the pharmacist in town seemed to be well respected, and he drove a Mustang! Of course, I love being a part of my community and feeling like I make a difference."
WHAT CHALLENGES DO YOU FACE IN YOUR FIELD?
"Right now with COVID conditions, the safety of my employees and patients is very important. I have seen many challenges over 50 years, but I believe moving forward pharmacists need to expand our services to stay competitive!"
WHAT'S THE NO. 1 THING YOU WANT PATIENTS TO KNOW?
"Independent pharmacies give a higher level of care to their patients. We truly want to assist you in living a healthy life and being a part of your health care team!"
— Ronn Rowland
NAME: Ernie Sykora.
AGE: 75.
YEARS IN PRACTICE: 50.
DEGREES:. Doctor of Pharmacy.
JOB: Pharmacist/Owner Ernie's Pharmacy.
ADDRESS: 410 S. 32nd St.
PHONE: (918) 683-0611.
HOURS: 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday.
