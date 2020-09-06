Health Spotlight — Greg Czaruk

WHAT DREW YOU TO THE FIELD OF MEDICINE?
"For as long as I can remember, I knew I wanted to help people by being in the medical field. When I was a sophomore in high school, I decided that pharmacy would be my career."
WHAT CHALLENGES DO YOU FACE IN YOUR FIELD?
"Pharmacy Benefit Managers (aka insurance companies) and their formularies and restrictions can be frustrating for everyone involved (the patient, prescriber, and pharmacy). Pharmacists are typically the last stop on the way home for someone who has been waiting at the doctor’s office, urgent care, or hospital. Our patient is anxious to get home and get well. Our goal is to provide accurate, informative, and of course, expedient service to our customers."
WHAT'S THE NO. 1 THING YOU WANT PATIENTS TO KNOW?
"Please do not be afraid to ask a question. I would much rather someone ask a question rather than feel unsure or confused regarding a prescription. Effective communication between pharmacist and patient is key."
NOMINATE SOMEONE:
Know somebody who is making a difference in the community through their health care job? Let us know so we can feature them in this space. Send email to news@muskogeephoenix.com or call (918) 684-2929 and speak to Executive Editor Elizabeth Ridenour.
— Ronn Rowland
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.