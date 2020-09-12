Health spotlight — Halee O'Dell

Halee O'Dell of Economy Pharmacy East talks about her family history in the medical profession
WHAT DREW YOU TO THE FIELD OF MEDICINE?
"My great-great grandfather was a physician. His son, my great-grandfather, saw how strenuous his father’s job was and decided to go into pharmacy. He graduated from the University of Oklahoma and eventually landed in Spearman, Texas. He was the hospital and retail pharmacist there, and my older sister carried on the torch and still works there today. While I was initially interested in becoming a physician, somewhere along the way the pharmacy world made more sense and seemed to be the more natural path for me. My older and younger sisters are both pharmacists, as well."
WHAT CHALLENGES DO YOU FACE IN YOUR FIELD?
"The world of pharmacy has evolved rapidly during my 14 years of involvement in it. Insurance companies carry so much of the power when determining what medications a patient can get based on his or her formulary, and they decide what the patient‘s copayment will be. This is a giant source of frustration for physicians, pharmacists, and patients alike."
WHAT'S THE NO. 1 THING YOU WANT PATIENTS TO KNOW?
"We truly care about you and your health. We do our very best to ensure your medication is appropriate for you and is filled in a timely manner. We love our patients!"
NOMINATE SOMEONE:
Know somebody who is making a difference in the community through their health care job? Let us know so we can feature them in this space. Send email to news@muskogeephoenix.com or call (918) 684-2929 and speak to Executive Editor Elizabeth Ridenour.
— Ronn Rowland
NAME: Halee O’Dell.
YEARS IN PRACTICE: 14.
DEGREES: Doctor of Pharmacy.
JOB: Staff pharmacist at Economy Pharmacy East.
ADDRESS: 412 N. York St.
PHONE: (918) 682-2418.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.