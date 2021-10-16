Health Spotlight — Hope Hardesty

Hope Hardesty is a licensed practical nurse for Azalea Gardens Memory Care in Muskogee and serves with the Okay Fire Department.
WHAT DREW YOU TO THE FIELD OF HEALTH CARE?
"I have been in the health care field for 28-plus years and have had my LPN license for five years. I have always felt a calling to help others in any way that may be. It gives me great joy to know that I am continuously making a difference in other people's day-to-day lives. Seeing the smiles on my residents' faces when I walk through the door just makes me know that no matter what that day might bring, being around my residents always puts a smile on my face."
WHAT CHALLENGES DO YOU FACE IN YOUR FIELD?
"Being in the health care field will always come with its challenges. I would have to say that the biggest challenge that we are currently facing is the COVID-19 pandemic and the effects that it has had on not only health care workers, but the patients we care for daily."
WHAT'S THE NO. 1 THING YOU WANT PATIENTS TO KNOW?
"I want my patients to know that I will do my absolute best in providing care for them daily. They are the most important part of my job, and ensuring that they are cared for and loved is my number one responsibility."
NOMINATE SOMEONE:
Know somebody who is making a difference in the area through their health care job? Let us know so we can feature them in a spotlight. Send email to news@muskogeephoenix.com or call (918) 684-2929 and speak to Executive Editor Elizabeth Ridenour.
— Ronn Rowland
NAME: Hope Hardesty.
AGE: 43.
YEARS IN PRACTICE: Five years licensed practical nurse, 28 years in health care.
JOB: Health and Wellness director at Azalea Gardens Memory Care.
WORK ADDRESS: 3211 Chandler Road.
WORK PHONE: (918) 683-8388.
HOURS: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.