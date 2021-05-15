Health Spotlight — Jennifer Denton

Jennifer Denton of Hoos Pediatrics talks about being a pediatric nurse practitioner.
What drew you to the field of health care?
"Compassion for people and for those who are sick."
What challenges do you face in your field?
"Access to care. It is hard getting pediatric patients into a specialist, and there is no mental health care for our children."
What is the No. 1 thing you want patients to know?
"I love my job and I can’t imagine doing anything different."
NAME: Jennifer Denton.
YEARS IN PRACTICE: 14 years.
DEGREES: Master in Science, Certified Pediatric Nurse Practitioner.
JOB: Works at Hoos Pediatric and Adolescent Care being a Pediatric NP.
ADDRESS: 904 W. Okmulgee Ave.
PHONE: (918) 910-7991.
