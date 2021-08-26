Health Spotlight — Justin Hogle

Justin Hogle of Hogle Eyecare Center talks about the importance of eye care.
WHAT DREW YOU TO THE FIELD OF HEALTH CARE?
"I love helping others and what better way than to help people see better!"
WHAT CHALLENGES DO YOU FACE IN YOUR FIELD?
"Educating the population that we as optometrists do more than help your vision, we also care for your ocular health and can also diagnose systemic conditions such as high blood pressure and diabetes."
WHAT'S THE NO. 1 THING YOU WANT PATIENTS TO KNOW?
"It is important to get your eyes checked yearly even if you are not having any vision issues so that we can check on your ocular health."
NOMINATE SOMEONE:
Know somebody who is making a difference in the area through their health care job? Let us know so we can feature them in a spotlight. Send email to news@muskogeephoenix.com or call (918) 684-2929 and speak to Executive Editor Elizabeth Ridenour.
— Ronn Rowland
NAME: Justin Hogle.
AGE: 44.
YEARS IN PRACTICE: 18.
DEGREES: Doctor of Optometry.
JOB: Owner of Hogle Eyecare Center.
WORK ADDRESS: 2500 Chandler Road.
WORK PHONE: (918) 683-3937.
HOURS: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday; 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday; 7 a.m.-noon Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.