Health Spotlight — Kel Kinsinger

WHAT DREW YOU TO THE FIELD OF MEDICINE?
"I entered the medical field because I wanted to help people in need. As a compassionate and caring person, I wanted to make differences in these people lives no matter where he or she was in life's journey and giving them a sense of comfort despite whatever health issue they were facing!"
WHAT CHALLENGES DO YOU FACE IN YOUR FIELD?
"As a cath lab RN, I'm faced with several challenges in taking care of patients from all walks of life. These includes person's economic status, culture, race, religion, etc. Cath lab is a constant evolving field and requires ongoing education and learning new procedures. Patients have a certain level of stress, anxiety, and possible pain/discomfort prior to their procedure and my challenge is trying to minimize these factors and hopefully, I can eliminate all of them completely with use of compassion, medication, and whatever other resources are available in the cath lab!"
WHAT'S THE NO. 1 THING YOU WANT PATIENTS TO KNOW?
"No matter what road a person has taken to get to me, every life matters and I don't pass judgment on them! Everyone should have the ability to trust that I'll do everything I can within my scope of practice and experience to give him or her the best outcome!"
NAME: Kelly Kinsinger
AGE: 45.
YEARS IN PRACTICE: 20.
DEGREES:. Bachelor's of Science.
JOB: Cath Lab Registered Nurse.
HOURS: 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday with on-call for emergency procedures 24/7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.