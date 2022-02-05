Health Spotlight — Kelli Swim

WHAT DREW YOU TO THE FIELD OF HEALTH CARE?
"My childhood, like many others, was challenging, but I always felt the need to protect and help others in any way I could. I thought I wanted to be a nurse. Somehow I took a detour and went to EMT school. I ended up working as a critical care paramedic for nearly 24 years. During this time I put myself through nursing school, got married, had three wonderful children and then nurse practitioner school. While I was in nurse practitioner school, my 3-year-old was diagnosed with cancer. I remember doing my homework in the hospital with her at night while she slept. She passed away a couple of months ago at the age of 13. I obviously made it through college, and now am pouring my heart into children. I tell you the short version of my past because it shaped my future. It made me stronger."
WHAT CHALLENGES DO YOU FACE IN YOUR FIELD?
"There are several challenges I face, but most are socioeconomic and Google. Families are struggling to provide healthy food for their kids. There is not enough money for gas, phone bill, food. I mention phone because without a working phone, it’s difficult to contact a parent for referrals to specialists or lab results. It is sometimes challenging for parents to see that part of my job is to educate and help mitigate chronic health conditions that are associated with obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure and cholesterol."
WHAT'S THE NO. 1 THING YOU WANT PATIENTS TO KNOW?
"Yes, kids do have these problems, too, but we can help to minimize the long-term effects on their health. It’s hard for parents to see the potential harm in their child’s future by the choices and actions of today. I mention Google because everyone Googles symptoms, then they panic at their self-diagnosis."
— Ronn Rowland
NAME: Kelli Swim.
YEARS IN PRACTICE: 34 years but settled into pediatrics for the past eight years.
DEGREES: "I hold a master's degree in nursing."
JOB: "I work for NEOHEALTH pediatrics."
WORK ADDRESS: 1500 E. Downing St., Tahlequah.
WORK HOURS: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, lunch break from noon-1 p.m.
WORK PHONE: (918) 207-0773.
