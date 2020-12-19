Health Spotlight — Michael Macon

Michael Macon of the Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center talks about working in the health care profession.
WHAT DREW YOU TO THE FIELD OF MEDICINE?
"I was always interested in science. As a child, I always excelled during science fairs and studies. When I was in high school we studied Alzheimer’s disease. I couldn’t understand how someone’s life and experiences could disappear. I started studying the brain and that natural transition to enter the medical field."
WHAT CHALLENGES DO YOU FACE IN YOUR FIELD?
"Well, obviously the most recent challenge is COVID. I think the long-term challenge with nursing is creating a motivation for change within the patient’s lifestyle. We are salespeople of sorts, but what we are selling are lifestyle modifications to help people live not only longer lives, but a better quality of life, as well. That is one of the pre-eminent goals of nursing."
WHAT'S THE NO. 1 THING YOU WANT PATIENTS TO KNOW?
"Health and wellness is within reach, but it is a self-determined goal that requires action."
NAME: Michael Macon.
AGE: 39.
YEARS IN PRACTICE: 18.
DEGREES: Bachelor’s in Nursing.
JOB: Caregiver Support Program manager.
PHONE: (918) 577-3421.
HOURS: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
