Health Spotlight — Paige Luker

Paige Luker of Azalea Gradens Memory Care talks about some unique aspects of her profession.
WHAT DREW YOU TO THE FIELD OF HEALTH CARE?
"When I was younger I helped take care of my grandma and aunt when they were sick, and seeing what joy that brought to their lives made me want to venture into the field of health care. I’ve seen the joy that I have brought my family, and that made me want to go to nursing school, and every single day that I come to work and I am able to put a smile on my residents' faces makes me know that I am doing a good job, and brings me joy."
WHAT CHALLENGES DO YOU FACE IN YOUR FIELD?
"There will always be challenges in the field of health care; currently our challenge is COVID 19. It has been a challenge because it not only affects us as health care workers, but it affects our residents as well with restricted visits in some places. We are open for visitation at Azalea Gardens Memory Care so our residents are able to see their families, and that decreases the challenges that we face immensely."
WHAT'S THE NO. 1 THING YOU WANT PATIENTS TO KNOW?
"I want my patients to know that I will always give 100% in their care, and do whatever I can to ensure they are happy and healthy and that I will love on them as if they were my own family."
— Ronn Rowland
NAME: Paige Luker, LPN/HWC.
AGE: 24.
YEARS IN PRACTICE: Three years.
DEGREES:. LPN.
JOB: Health and Wellness coordinator.
WORK ADDRESS: Azalea Gardens Memory Care.
WORK PHONE: (918) 683-8388.
HOURS: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
