Health Spotlight — Patrice Pace

Patrice Pace talks about what she likes about being a doctor.
What drew you to the field of health care?
"I find it so rewarding to be able to provide help to those in need. I get the privilege every day to serve my patients and to team with them to help them be able to live happier and healthier lives."
What challenges do you face in your field?
"There are many challenges primary care doctors face daily. Among the top are less time with patients, regulatory requirements, funding challenges, staffing, ethical dilemmas. Working for CareATC has changed a lot of that for me. We are an employer-sponsored health center that is designed to promote health, prevent disease, and provide a shorter path to care. We allow at least 30 minutes per patient and more if required. I have less issues now with regulatory and insurance than when I was in private practice, and we offer state of the art care with access to one-on-one consultations with some of the leading specialists in the country."
What is the one thing you want patients to know?
"Health care is a partnership between the patient and physician. The patient drives the boat, and the physician is present to help guide and educate along the way. No two people are the same, so it takes both the patient and the physician to help personalize each health plan to fit the needs of the patient."
— Ronn Rowland
NAME: Patrice D. Pace, DO.
AGE: 56.
YEARS IN PRACTICE: 11.
JOB: Physician at CareATC.
DEGREES: Bachelors of Science in Nursing Langston University, Doctorate of Osteopathic Medicine OSU Center for Health Sciences.
ADDRESS: 3300 Chandler Road, Suite 107.
WORK PHONE: 800-993-8244.
HOURS: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 8 a.m.-noon Friday.
