Health Spotlight — Ross J. Foote

WHAT DREW YOU TO THE FIELD OF HEALTH CARE?
"I chose to become a nurse because I enjoy helping people. Nursing is constantly evolving and there are so many career paths within the nursing profession. As a nurse, you care for people during some of their most vulnerable times. They depend on you in some of the most intense situations whether it’s from a routine checkup, a rapid decline in health, or just holding the hand of the patient while they take their final breaths."
WHAT CHALLENGES DO YOU FACE IN YOUR FIELD?
"Internet. People tend to look up what they believe they are going through on the internet and then try to determine their treatment plan once they present to the health care professionals. Researching symptoms is not a bad thing at all, but typically, the internet is worst-case scenario. It creates a lot of frustration for the health care providers and for the patients. There’s always a lot more analysis that goes on behind the scenes by the health care professionals to determine the plan of treatment."
WHAT'S THE NO. 1 THING YOU WANT PATIENTS TO KNOW?
"We truly care about you (the patient). Your health and safety is our number one priority. We are always looking out for the best interest of the patient. There are many times we tend to take our patient’s health problems home with us. We try our best to maintain our composure in front of the patient, but that doesn’t always happen. We have laughed and cried many times with our patients and their family members."
NOMINATE SOMEONE:
Know somebody who is making a difference in the area through their health care job? Let us know so we can feature them in a spotlight. Send email to news@muskogeephoenix.com or call (918) 684-2929 and speak to Executive Editor Elizabeth Ridenour.
— Ronn Rowland
NAME: Ross J. Foote, MSN, RN.
AGE: 36.
YEARS IN PRACTICE: 13.5 years.
DEGREES: Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) & Master's in Nursing Administration (MSN).
JOB: Chief of Inpatient Nursing, Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center.
WORK ADDRESS: 1011 Honor Heights Drive, Muskogee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.