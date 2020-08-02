Health Spotlight — Susan Dunn 08.01.20

Susan Dunn talks about being a dentist.
WHAT DREW YOU TO THE FIELD OF MEDICINE?
"From the time I was a little girl, I knew I wanted to work in health care. I wasn’t sure which direction I would go until I met a female dentist who mentored me toward the dental field."
WHAT CHALLENGES DO YOU FACE IN YOUR FIELD?
"The number one challenge is patients' fear of the injection. No one likes to get an injection, so we have to always strive to minimize the effect and maximize the accuracy. The onset of COVID -19 has presented additional challenges, in that our routines have been altered to accommodate additional CDC and OSHA guidelines in order to protect patients and staff."
WHAT'S THE NO. 1 THING YOU WANT PATIENTS TO KNOW?
"We want patients to always feel that we are treating them like family. We do not recommend or do treatment that we would not provide to our own family members."
— Ronn Rowland
